Jio: Jio Haptik WhatsApp chatbot launched: What it means for users

Jio Haptik WhatsApp

chatbot: How will it work

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio ’s 5G network, which is based on standalone architecture, is now available across 236 Indian cities. The telecom giant has also promised that its 5G network will spread across more cities, towns and talukas by the end of 2023. Jio also has a partnership with a conversational customer relationship management (CRM) platform named Haptik .The company has now announced the launch of a WhatsApp chatbot called Jio Haptik . This chatbot will allow users to request 5G connections . However, these requests will be fulfilled based on their device compatibility and geographical proximity.In a statement to The Economic Times, Haptik co-founder and CEO Aakrit Vaish said: “Our solution aims to cater to the need of 500 million customers who will be migrating to Jio True 5G, at every step starting with eligibility check to lead collection to sim delivery to device shopping and post-sales support,”The chatbot will allow users to personalise their request for 5G connections in the form of dynamic menu options. It will include options for user type (postpaid and prepaid), device, location and outage management via pin code, among others. The virtual assistant supports English and other Indian languages like Hindi and Marathi.

Jio will also take advantage of Haptik’s Proactive Messaging feature. This feature will help the company to proactively reach and engage with new and existing users about the launch of 5G services. It will also help in driving the adoption of the latest network technology.

Haptik has also recently launched a feature called Click-to-Haptik. This feature will help Jio run advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. These ads will not only raise awareness about 5G but will also initiate new conversations with WhatsApp users who are interested in purchasing 5G connections.

At the recently concluded 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance announced that Jio’s 5G network is now active in over 96% of the census towns across India.