iPhone Found In Perfect Condition After Plummeting 16,000 Feet From Plane

Well, Apple’s marketing team is going to have a field day with this one.
On Friday, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, when it had to make an emergency landing after a door plug suddenly ripped off, causing part of the fuselage to blow out and creating a large, gaping hole in the main cabin. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, and no one was seriously hurt, but several items — including a child’s shirt that he was wearing — were sucked out of the Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft.
A photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board of the exterior of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday.
Another item that flew from the plane and plunged 16,000 feet was a new generation iPhone that was found in pretty stellar condition on a Portland, Oregon roadside, according to a social media user Sean Bates, who said he discovered the device.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Bates published a photo of the smartphone, which lacked any scratches or cracks. The screen was also conveniently unlocked — though it’s unclear why — and showed an emailed Alaska Airlines baggage receipt for a flight from Portland to Ontario that was sent Thursday. Bates says in his post that the phone was found on airplane mode “with half a battery.”
Bates also published a TikTok about his discovery, in which he says he “wanted an excuse” to go on a walk when he heard a report about Flight 1282, which included a request for area residents to alert the National Transportation Safety Board if any items from the flight were found. Bates lives in Vancouver, Washington, according to his X bio, which is very close to Portland.
A photo released by NTSB of the interior of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.
“I was, of course, a little skeptical at first,” Bates says in his video about how he felt upon finding the phone. “I was thinking, ‘This could just been thrown out of a car, or someone dropped it while they were jogging.’”
Bates said he found the phone “still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush.”
“And it didn’t have a screen lock on it, ao I opened it up and it was in airplane mode with a travel confirmation with baggage claim for Alaska 1282.”
NTSB confirmed at a briefing Sunday that two phones were found and turned in — and that one was found on the side of a road and another in a yard.
“We’ll look through those and then return them” to passengers, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Sunday. “It also helps in telling us, ‘Are we looking in the right area?”’
Alex Mitchell is your go-to expert for all things mobile. With a passion for the latest smartphones, apps, and mobile innovations, Alex provides in-depth reviews, insightful analyses, and breaking news about the ever-evolving world of mobile technology. Stay connected with Alex to navigate the fast-paced realm of mobile devices.