iExec RLC to Hold Hackathon on April 2nd — TradingView News

iExec RLC is hosting an online hackathon from April 2 to April 29. The event involves integrating iExec’s development tools, Web3Mail and DataProtector, into participants’ applications. A total of $18,000 in prizes is available for the hackathon winners.

Refer to the official tweet by RLC:

iBuild Hackathon From April 2 to 29, join our online hackathon with $18000 in prizes up for grabs! It’s as simple as integrating iExec’s dev tools Web3Mail and DataProtector into your app. #Buidl to win $RLC 💰 âš¡ï¸Apply here: https://t.co/Q6AcLzMq6E

RLC Info

iExec is a decentralized cloud computing platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides on-demand computing resources for decentralized applications (dApps) on its cloud. Unlike traditional cloud services, iExec offers a blockchain network that integrates various computing resources, facilitating the smooth operation of dApps by distributing their computational processes.

iExec ensures efficient dApp functioning by offloading processing-intensive computations off-chain, maintaining the uninterrupted operation of on-chain blockchain activities. This decentralization of computations is achieved using XtremWeb-HEP, an open-source Desktop Grid Software. This software facilitates Desktop Grid computing, which leverages unused computing power from various sources for dApp processing. With XtremWeb-HEP, iExec can provide a vast array of essential features, like fault-tolerance, multi-application support, and hybrid public/private infrastructure, allowing dApps to access any computing resource within the iExec framework.

The RLC token is iExec’s native cryptocurrency. It serves as the primary medium to access the services within the iExec infrastructure. This means that to utilize iExec’s decentralized computing resources or other platform-related services, users would primarily engage through the RLC token.