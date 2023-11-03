How smart home automation can boost your productivity this holiday season

As the whirlwind of the holiday season approaches, Canadians coast-to-coast are catching onto a key time-saving hack: smart home devices. In fact, a recent TELUS SmartHome Security survey tells us that 66 percent of Canadians claim they have at least one smart home device, and 70 percent say they plan to purchase one in the near future.

From optimizing morning rituals to maximizing downtime, these tech-savvy solutions are the unsung heroes of the holidays that are revolutionizing our day-to-day lives. Beyond convenience, these devices play a crucial role in increasing home security during a busy period, offering a seamless blend of cutting-edge tech and peace of mind.

Whether you’re looking for ways to enhance your overall well-being to increase your personal productivity, or are interested in time-saving hacks that can lower your electricity bill and bring you added peace of mind, smart home automation is the solution for you. Read on for a few ways you can integrate smart tech into your own home this holiday season and beyond.

Smart lighting

Don’t knock it ‘til you try it! It may not be immediately obvious, but smart home lighting offers many benefits throughout the home. One of the best perks is being able to control your lights throughout the day. For instance, you can set select lights to turn on when you wake up for a gentler way to start your morning and switch to a warmer hue when it’s time to wind down before bed. Small touches that can better your sleep, especially during the hectic holiday season, can positively impact your well-being and subsequently increase your productivity.

It’s also not the holidays without some festive outdoor decor. With the use of smart lighting, you can set your Christmas lights to turn on and off at scheduled times, saving you from constant trips to the tree or outdoor socket — your back will thank you, too. While you’re out and about, whether at a holiday event or on vacation, you can use the timer to make it appear that you are home for an added layer of security.

Smart thermostats

We all wish we could lower our energy bills – the good news is this is achievable with a smart thermostat. Heating can be programmed, even customized, based on daily routines. That way, if you’re out of the home more regularly or away for an extended period of time, you can set the thermostat to lower your heat and save energy while you’re gone, while also ensuring your home has time to warm back up for when you return. Not only is a thermostat easy to install, but once active, it can be adjusted while on the go through services like TELUS SmartHome Security and their mobile SmartHome app.

Smart cameras

Home security and peace of mind can’t be overstated, and it’s never been easier to monitor your home from anywhere. The use of a smart doorbell camera provides homeowners with access to on-demand viewing, where 1080p HD video is captured and can be viewed in real-time or hours later. This means you can keep an eye on your home when gifts and packages arrive, and, if you’re planning a holiday escape, can also check in from afar at any time.

Users can also benefit from motion-activated recordings, where they might be lucky enough to spot Santa and his reindeer! A smart camera will capture video of any movement it picks up, and .. many can also withstand the cold Canadian winters. Both water- and weatherproofing enable cameras to capture footage in temperatures as low as -25°C all the way up to 45°C.

Automation and reliability

Investing in any of the individual products above can help kickstart your productivity and wellness this holiday season, but if you’re looking for an all-in-one system to make things even easier, consider the TELUS SmartHome Security suite.

These customizable solutions start as low as $15 per month, allowing you to choose a package based on your budget and needs. For total protection and automation, TELUS offers a $67 monthly plan that includes 24/7 alarm response and monitoring, and homeowners also gain access to two door/window sensors and one motion sensor.

The holidays can be hectic. Investing in technology to provide security and automation for your home can help ease your stress this season. For more info on offers and device details, take a look at the official TELUS SmartHome Security plans to suit your needs.

Image credit: Telus

This article is sponsored by Telus.

MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.