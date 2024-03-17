How Increasing Smartphone Screen Sizes Are Shaping Photography Trends

The small flagship phone, once a coveted niche in the smartphone market, has officially become extinct. This transition marks a significant shift in consumer preferences and manufacturing trends, underscoring a broader evolution within the tech industry that directly impacts photographers and visual content creators who rely on their smartphones for on-the-go shooting and editing.

Coming to you from Marques Brownlee, this enlightening video unpacks the disappearance of small flagship phones, epitomized by the evolution of the Asus Zenfone series. Brownlee chronicles how smartphone screen sizes have incrementally increased, leaving those who prefer compact devices with fewer choices. This trend’s impact on photographers is profound, as smaller phones were often easier to handle and less obtrusive, making them ideal for candid shoots and discreet photography. The video also touches on the industry’s brief attempts to cater to fans of smaller phones, only to revert to larger sizes due to broader consumer demand. The detailed analysis provides valuable insights into the changing landscape of mobile photography, highlighting the significance of adaptability and the potential need to recalibrate shooting styles to accommodate larger devices.

Moreover, Brownlee’s commentary on the market dynamics leading to the extinction of small flagship phones offers a critical perspective on the interplay between consumer behavior, technological innovation, and market viability. For creatives, this evolution underscores the necessity of versatility in their craft, as the tools at their disposal continue to change. The shift towards larger devices might also influence the design considerations of mobile photography accessories, from grips to stabilizers, further affecting the photographic workflow. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Brownlee.