‘Highlander’ Reboot Could Start Shooting Within a Year Says Chad Stahelski

The Big Picture Cameras are finally set to start rolling on the Highlander reboot, with Henry Cavill attached to star.

Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick franchise, has been developing the Highlander reboot for eight years and is eager to make it happen.

While the original movie wasn’t a huge box office success, Stahelski is still looking forward to filming his reboot.





After years of moving through an uncertain development process, it appears that cameras are about to start rolling on the Highlander reboot, according to the film’s director. Henry Cavill is currently attached to star as Connor McLeod, the action hero portrayed by Christopher Lambert in the original film released in 1986. During a recent interview with Collider’s Nate Richard, Chad Stahelski, the filmmaker responsible for directing the upcoming reboot, provided a positive update regarding when the project could be expected to move forward, with filming set to begin relatively soon:

We do not have a date, but let’s say within a year. [Laughs] Soon. Soon as I can. I’ve been developing two shows side by side: Ghost of Tsushima and Highlander. Those are the ones that I love. I have a couple of other ones that I really love. I have Rainbow Six and a few other things, but they’re still in development in the script phases. I’ve been trying to do Highlander now for eight years. I’d really love to do it. All the tumblers seem to be in play, and if everything goes well, we get finished with this strike, and our schedules all work out, it looks very, very probable.

While the original movie directed by Russell Mulcahy wasn’t much of a box office success during its original release, there has always been plenty of interest within the industry to come up with a new idea to present the concept of these immortal heroes. Dave Bautista was attached to star in the movie at one point, but as development came to a halt over the years, the performer built his career through different projects. Stahelski has been attached to the title since before he found himself working on the last two John Wick films, and Cavill joined the cast of the new Highlander a couple of years ago.

The first Highlander movie followed Connor McLeod, a wrestler in the modern day, with him battling Iman Fasil (Peter Diamond) with a sword after one of his matches. But his backstory quickly revealed that the protagonist has actually been around for hundreds of years, traveling from one place to another while he can’t seem to die. He is then reached by Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez (Sean Connery), who would warn him that there can only be one immortal standing in the end, and that their community needed balance.





Who is Directing the New Highlander?

Image via Thorn EMI Entertainment

Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick franchise, is more than ready to bring a new iteration of Highlander to life. While the production of the last two films featuring Keanu Reeves‘ action icon and the effects the pandemic had on the industry delayed the production of the reboot, this update lets viewers know that the status of the movie looks good. A release date for the Highlander reboot hasn’t been set by Lionsgate, with more information to come as the film moves along.

The Highlander reboot doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s currently intended to premiere in theaters. Look for our full interview with Chad Stahelski soon.

Watch Highlander