Harry Potter’s Tom Felton And ‘The Boy Who Lived”s Dave Holmes Had A Sweet Exchange After The Trailer For Stunt Doubles’ Documentary Dropped

There are film franchises, and then there’s Harry Potter. The eight-film movie adaption continues to be wildly popular in the years since it wrapped, with the cast of Harry Potter remaining iconic for their tenure in the Wizarding World. Fans will get a peek behind the curtain with the upcoming documentary The Boy Who Lived, which is about the real-life story of Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double Dave Holmes, who was paralyzed after an accident on set. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton and Holmes had a sweet exchange after the trailer for the doc dropped.

In the years since The Deathly Hallows – Part Two was filmed and released, Tom Felton has continued to be the Wizarding World’s biggest cheerleader. He is just one of many people from the Potter family who has remained close with Dave Holmes following his accident on set. Felton shared the trailer on Instagram, complete with a sweet caption about how much the former stunt performer means to him. Check it out below:  

