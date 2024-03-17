GVA Rwanda launches limited-time offer for fibre internet installation

GVA Rwanda, a subsidiary of Group Vivendi Africa, is celebrating its fourth anniversary in the Rwandan market with a special promotion. From March 15 to April 5, the company is offering free installation and routers to new customers as a gesture of appreciation for their support over the years.

Since its inception in 2020, GVA Rwanda has made strides in expanding its internet coverage across Rwanda. Initially launching in Kigali, the company has since extended its services to Rubavu District in 2022.

ALSO READ: CanalBox submarine cable cuts disrupt internet access in Rwanda, Africa

During a press conference held on March 14, Aime Abizera, CEO of GVA Rwanda, explained the rationale behind launching the promotional campaign at this time. He stated, “While our promotions typically coincide with the festive season and July, this year, we want to extend the celebration of our anniversary to everyone, providing them with an opportunity to become part of the CanalBox Community.”

Abizera highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to democratising broadband internet access in Rwanda. He outlined the milestones achieved since the company’s inception, including expanding coverage to encompass all of Kigali in 2021, extending services to Rubavu in 2022, and enhancing capacity.

ALSO READ: CanalBox now five times faster

“We also implemented automated payment systems to streamline the subscription renewal process for our customers, and in 2024, we have exciting developments planned. This is just the beginning of our journey.”

Yves Gashema, Commercial Director of GVA Rwanda

Yves Gashema, Commercial Director of GVA Rwanda, highlighted the company’s achievements over the past four years, noting their expansion to two cities and the connection of 40,000 homes.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Itumba Promotion, for residents of Kigali city and Rubavu. Under this promotion, individuals in these areas can now access CanalBox fibre internet without any charges for router installation. This means that you only need to pay Rwf25,000 to Rwf40,000 for an internet package,” he said.

“For those interested in streaming, gaming, or requiring high-speed internet for various tasks, I recommend the Premium package, which offers 200 Megabits per second (Mbps) unlimited internet. The 50 Mbps package can also accommodate up to 15 users, allowing families to engage in activities such as video calls, online streaming, and smart device connectivity. It’s important to underscore to Rwandans that in the digital era, internet access has become essential, as evidenced by the increasing prevalence of remote work culture and social media usage.”

David Serugero, Customer Experience speaks during the press conference

ALSO READ: Govt launches new program to connect all schools to internet by 2024

In addition to expanding its network infrastructure, GVA Rwanda is prioritising customer support and service. The company has implemented a new system to address customer inquiries promptly, with 99 per cent of issues resolved remotely. For inquiries requiring technician visits, GVA Rwanda ensures a response within 48 hours, with plans to further enhance its toll-free customer support line.

However, Gashema acknowledged that certain factors, such as access to remote neighbourhoods and weather conditions, could affect service response times.

To subscribe to CanalBox’s fibre internet services, interested individuals can call 8600 or visit the company’s website at www.canalbox.rw for more information.

About GVA Rwanda:

Established in 2015, Group Vivendi Africa (GVA) operates CanalBox, its fibre optic network brand, in major African cities. GVA Rwanda leverages the expertise of the Vivendi Group to connect homes and businesses to high-speed fibre optics, contributing to Rwanda’s digital transformation agenda.

With operations in eight countries, including Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and the DR Congo, GVA continues to expand its footprint across the continent.