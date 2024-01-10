Google’s OG Pixel Watch hits $200, Galaxy S23 $230 off, Google Fast Pair earbuds $35, more

Google’s original Pixel Watch is now an even better value as the wearable hits $200. You have your choice between GPS as well as LTE models at up to 50% off, with today’s savings carrying over to the Samsung Galaxy S23 at $570 and these Google Fast Pair Jabra earbuds at just $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s original Pixel Watch hits $200

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch for $200. That price applies to not only the standard GPS model, but also the LTE option. There’s upwards of $200 in savings on either model, with the 50% discount applying to the cellular wearable. The GPS version returns to the all-time low for only the third time, while its untethered counterpart has never sold for this low before – in fact, it’s $50 below our previous mention. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use, as well as how it compares to the new second-generation model.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech.

Just $35 gets you a pair of earbuds with Google Fast Pair

Best Buy offers the Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds for $35. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer saves you $45 and marks a new all-time low. We last saw these earbuds on sale over the holiday season at $50, and now to start the year you can take another $15 off to lock-in today’s best-ever discount. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

The recent Jabra Elite 3 may not be the newest pair of earbuds from the company, but they do manage to arrive with one of the more notable features of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a pretty typical true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 sees $230 discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $569.99 shipped. This drops the unlocked 128GB smartphone down from its usual $800 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. On top of just being $230 off, today’s price cut also clocks in well below our previous mention from back in December, which was a drop down to $675. This offer is going in and out of stock at Amazon, but you can still lock-in the discounted price on backorder at worst.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 takes on the most affordable approach for its core S23 series smartphones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the rest of the collection. It lives up to its status as being the most affordable release by rocking a more compact 6.1-inch display, but backs that with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel. There’s at least 128GB of onboard storage, as well as all of the other modern fixings on a smartphone like 5G, under-screen fingerprint reader, and all-day battery life from its 3,900mAh capacity.

Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones have never sold for less

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These normally sell for $398 and have only ever dropped to as low as $328 before. But now, you can discount the ANC headphones to $300. This is $98 off and marking the best price cut ever. It’s an extra $28 below our previous mention from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE now $499

If all of the new gaming laptops revealed at CES 2024 this year are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a great alternative. The Cloud Gaming machine sells for $499 shipped right now at Best Buy, after falling from the usual $649 going rate. This $150 discount is the first chance to save since our previous mention back in October. It’s only the second time pricing has dropped this low, as a return to the all-time low arrives to start the year. Having taken a hands-on look at the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE right before the new year turned over, we walked away impressed by its gaming feature set.

Everything with the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is just as ready for gaming with a 16-inch 1440p 120Hz panel pushing some serious pixels in a build like the 516 GE. You’ll also find an HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet slot, dual USB-C ports, and a USB-A connection to complete the I/O. Just don’t forget about the backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month.

