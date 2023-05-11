Google Unveils Magic Editor Powered by AI for Enhanced On-Device Photo Editing.

Minutes ago at Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced Magic Editor, the next logical step after the Magic Eraser which eliminates unwanted people pets and items from photos snapped with a Pixel phone. Magic Editor uses generative AI to allow you to edit your phones to help you get the image that you were aiming for. For example, with Magic Editor, you’ll be able to change the framing of your pictures by moving the subject of your photo.
The original photo at left is transformed with Magic Editor
Another example that Sundar showed was the picture of a boy sitting on a bench during his birthday. With Magic Editor, you can reposition the subject to the center of the photograph, and with AI, you can even move the bench and balloons, both of which were cut off in the original photo.
Another example of how the Magic Editor improves a photograph
Pixel phones will get early access to the Magic Editor later this year. To be sure, the company is calling it experimental technology, but Magic Editor will use AI to take the editing experience on a smartphone to the next level. And the use of AI fits in with the underlying theme of today’s Google I/O developer conference.
