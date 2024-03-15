Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: How They Compare

The Pixel Watch 2 feels like everything I wanted the first version to be. It has more health sensors, a faster new processor and slightly longer battery life, making it feel like a more well-rounded watch than Google’s first attempt.

However, is the $350 Pixel Watch 2 worth upgrading from the original Pixel Watch? Having tested both, I can say the Pixel Watch 2’s changes are appreciated. But I wouldn’t recommend upgrading just yet. Some Pixel Watch 2 features, like the ability to start and stop workouts automatically and set pace goals, recently came to the first-generation watch through a software update.

Unless you’re particularly interested in the Pixel Watch 2’s passive stress monitoring and receiving irregular heart rate notifications, you’ll be fine waiting for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google also still sells the first Pixel Watch for $280 (£279, AU$549), which is about $70 cheaper than the Pixel Watch 2. That makes the first Pixel Watch seem tempting, although I suggest splurging on the new one if you have room in your budget. The new processor and larger battery will help you get more longevity out of the second model compared to the first one if you’re deciding between the two.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Design

The Pixel Watch 2 is made of aluminum. James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Watch 2 and original Pixel Watch look almost identical, and that’s a good thing. Both watches are available in a 41-millimeter size in polished silver, matte black and champagne gold color options. Like the first Pixel Watch, the new version has a curved glass screen that gives it an elegant look compared to most smartwatches. The same watch bands are compatible with both Pixel Watch models.

The only major aesthetic difference is the Pixel Watch 2’s aluminum casing, which replaces the original’s stainless steel build. While stainless steel does look more premium, the aluminum design makes the Pixel Watch 2 lighter than the first model at 31 grams versus 36 grams. While you can feel the difference, the first Pixel Watch never felt particularly heavy to me.

The original Pixel Watch is stainless steel. James Martin/CNET

The watch’s underside also looks slightly different now that Google has added more health sensors and a new charging mechanism, which you can read more about below.

My only complaint about the Pixel Watch’s design is that those black bezels framing the screen are still visible when using colorful watch faces and apps. There’s also no larger size option for people who prefer a bigger screen.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Fitness and health tracking

James Martin/CNET

One of my criticisms of the first Pixel Watch was that it lacked some of the health sensors found on Fitbit’s Sense 2 (Fitbit is also owned by Google), like a skin temperature reader and a sensor for measuring continuous electrodermal activity, or EDA, which is used for detecting potential signs of stress. While these omissions weren’t deal-breakers, it felt like an odd choice considering the Pixel Watch’s higher price and otherwise Fitbit-centric experience.

That’s no longer the case with the Pixel Watch 2. Google’s new smartwatch gains both a skin temperature sensor and that EDA sensor, bringing it up to speed with Fitbit’s offerings. That means you’ll get notifications throughout the day when the Pixel Watch 2 detects possible signs of stress or excitement, which makes the second model a better choice than the first Pixel Watch for those looking to keep tabs on their stress levels.

The Pixel Watch 2’s other major health feature, and the more important one, is irregular heart rhythm detection. While the first Pixel Watch can take an ECG and alert you if your heart rate is too high or low, it can’t notify you if it detects an irregular heart rhythm. That could be critical for those interested in a smartwatch primarily for cardiac health, although it’s important to remember that smartwatches aren’t meant to replace medical devices.

The Pixel Watch (pictured) and Pixel Watch 2 are both heavily influenced by Fitbit. Andrew Lanxon/CNET

When it comes to exercise tracking, the Pixel Watch 2 and original Pixel Watch have a lot in common. Previously, the biggest difference between the two watches was the newer model’s pace and heart zone training tools. But those features have since launched for the first watch through an update.

The case is the same with automatic workout detection. The original Pixel Watch recently gained Pixel Watch 2’s ability to automatically start and stop certain exercises, such as running, walking, rowing and spinning, after you’ve been working out for a certain amount of time.

Compared to last year’s model, the Pixel Watch 2 also has a new heart rate sensor with multiple points of contact, which I found to be impressively accurate when compared against a chest strap heart rate monitor. Otherwise, both watches offer many of the same health, fitness and wellness tracking features, such as sleep monitoring, high and low heart rate alerts, overnight blood oxygen levels, and a built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Performance and battery

The Pixel Watch 2 has a new charger and a slightly larger battery. James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Watch 2 has a few upgrades over the original that make it feel faster and last longer on a single charge. There’s a quad-core processor inside the Pixel Watch 2 compared to the first Pixel Watch’s dual-core chip, for example. But more importantly, the Pixel Watch 2 has a new crown that’s easier to twist, which makes scrolling through menus and apps feel smoother than on the first Pixel Watch.

Google’s second watch also has a slightly larger battery, meaning it can now last for 24 hours with the always-on display activated. The previous-generation Pixel Watch can also last for a day, according to Google, but without the always-on display. In my experience, the Pixel Watch 2 lasted for more than 24 hours on a light day without tracking outdoor workouts. But logging outdoor runs and walks drained the battery much faster.

But it’s not just about the battery life; the Pixel Watch 2 can also replenish its battery faster. In my testing, the Pixel Watch 2 went from flat to 97% in an hour, while the first Pixel Watch charged to 81% in the same time. It’s worth noting, however, that they both charged to around 50% in 30 minutes.

The Pixel Watch 2 also uses a different charging mechanism that replaces the first generation’s wireless charger. So if you do upgrade, you won’t be able to repurpose your old charger for the new watch.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Software and safety

The first Pixel Watch (pictured) will also get Google’s Safety Check feature. Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Both watches run Wear OS 4, the newest version of Google’s operating system for smartwatches. Compared to Wear OS 3, the newer software brought improved notifications, better text-to-speech support and the ability to more easily transfer your watch to a new phone.

The Personal Safety app, which houses features such as emergency SOS and fall detection, is also present on both watches. The Safety Check tool for checking in with designated emergency contact during certain situations, was previously available only on the Pixel Watch 2. But the update to Wear OS 4 brought it to the first-generation model as well.

Safety Signal is new and exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2. It lets you use certain safety features like emergency location sharing without a data plan on the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 2. You do, however, need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium.

Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch: Final thoughts

The Pixel Watch 2 is a welcome improvement over the original. Its stress-tracking sensors, longer battery life, faster charging and smoother performance make for a better all-round experience. But these are mostly routine upgrades that help address criticisms of the first watch rather than meaningfully pushing the smartwatch experience forward. With that in mind, original Pixel Watch owners shouldn’t feel compelled to upgrade, especially since last year’s watch inherited some of the new model’s features through software updates.

