Google Pixel 8 Pro now available in 256GB storage option in India: All the details

Google has recently launched a new storage option for Pixel 8 Pro in India. The new variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is currently available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. This comes a month after the initial release of the Pixel 8 series in India.
Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage is priced at R. 1,13,999 in India. The only drawback is that this variant comes in a single Obsidian colour option.Meanwhile, the 128GB model of the phone comes in Obsidian and Bay colour options, priced at Rs. 1,06,999. There is also a Porcelain colour option, but that is not available in India.
Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 9,000 on both variants of the device for SBI credit card purchases, along with a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus.
Pixel 8 Pro: Tensor G3 chip, 7 years of update, and more
The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. It is powered by Google’s custom-made Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor and runs on the latest Android 14 operating system. The phone is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Pixel 8 series will be receiving OS, security, and Feature Drop updates for seven years.
When it comes to the camera, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with Super Res Zoom capability of up to 30X. It also has a 10.5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
Google also launched the Pixel 8, which is a tad smaller at 6.2 inches and misses out on the 5x telephoto zoom. The Pixel 8 comes at Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively.
Google Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage is priced at R. 1,13,999 in India. The only drawback is that this variant comes in a single Obsidian colour option.Meanwhile, the 128GB model of the phone comes in Obsidian and Bay colour options, priced at Rs. 1,06,999. There is also a Porcelain colour option, but that is not available in India.
Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 9,000 on both variants of the device for SBI credit card purchases, along with a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus.
Pixel 8 Pro: Tensor G3 chip, 7 years of update, and more
The Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. It is powered by Google’s custom-made Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor and runs on the latest Android 14 operating system. The phone is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Pixel 8 series will be receiving OS, security, and Feature Drop updates for seven years.
When it comes to the camera, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with Super Res Zoom capability of up to 30X. It also has a 10.5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
Google also launched the Pixel 8, which is a tad smaller at 6.2 inches and misses out on the 5x telephoto zoom. The Pixel 8 comes at Rs 75,999 and Rs 82,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.