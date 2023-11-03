Fortnite OG adds back Tilted Towers, shopping carts and more classic items today

Nostalgic Fortnite fans rejoice – the latest season, Fortnite OG, starts today, and it’s bringing the battle royale all the way back to 2018 with classic locations, loot, weapons, and more.

As outlined in a post on the Fortnite blog today (November 3), Fortnite OG will see the game “go back in time season by season.” With the update that’s rolled out today, players can experience a slice of Chapter One – Season Five, with the return of iconic points of interest (POIs) Tilted Towers, Risky Reels, and Greasy Grove, not to mention unvaulted items like Shopping Carts, Boogie Bombs, and the Hunting Rifle.

Then, on November 9, the clock will move forward to Season Six, where weapons like the Double Barrel Shotgun will be available. Like in the 2018 version, darkness will have risen in Loot Lake, too, so watch out for that.

November 16’s update will incorporate both Season Seven and Eight, with the return of Pirate Cannons and the X-4 Stormwing plane, buried treasure to discover on the map, the Quad Launcher, and more.

Lastly, on November 23, slices of Season Nine and Season X will be back, with The Baller, Jetpack, and Storm Flip all set to be added back, alongside weapons like the Junk Rift and Heavy Sniper Rifle.

The blog post states that some of the things confirmed to be returning this season will remain throughout the entire season, while some will only be available within their specific mid-month updates (some will stay over multiple mid-month updates, too). However, it also teases that what’s been revealed so far is just the start of much more to come, so it’s going to be a thrilling season for anyone who started playing back at Fortnite’s start, as well as those who never got to experience it.

As expected, there’ll be a Battle Pass available to purchase for the season, priced at the usual 950 V-Bucks. However, it’s worth noting that this time, those who complete the OG Pass will only be able to earn back 1,000 V-Bucks (as opposed to the usual 1,500) and the blog also states that there’ll be just 50 in-game items to unlock from it.

At the time of writing, the Fortnite servers are still out of action as downtime continues, but fans can likely expect them to be back up within a few hours.