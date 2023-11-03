Fortnite OG adds back Tilted Towers, shopping carts and more classic items today

Nostalgic Fortnite fans rejoice – the latest season, Fortnite OG, starts today, and it’s bringing the battle royale all the way back to 2018 with classic locations, loot, weapons, and more. 

As outlined in a post on the Fortnite blog today (November 3), Fortnite OG will see the game “go back in time season by season.” With the update that’s rolled out today, players can experience a slice of Chapter One – Season Five, with the return of iconic points of interest (POIs) Tilted Towers, Risky Reels, and Greasy Grove, not to mention unvaulted items like Shopping Carts, Boogie Bombs, and the Hunting Rifle.

