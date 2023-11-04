Five Nights At Freddy’s Creator Shares Sweet Stories From Sneaking Into Screenings On Opening Weekend

Five Nights at Freddy’s had a great box office opening weekend, filled with screams and scares as fans flocked to theaters to experience the long-awaited horror movie adaptation of the beloved video game franchise. The creator himself, Scott Cawthon, couldn’t resist the allure of watching his brainchild come to life on the big screen. The video game design titan immersed himself in the opening weekend excitement and even shared some heartwarming stories from the screenings he snuck into.

The video game developer turned writer took to Reddit to recount his experiences during the film’s opening weekend. In a post, he wrote:

Friday evening’s showing was the best. It was a packed crowd and I got to hear everyone cheer and clap. That was a lot of fun. I got up to go to the restroom at one point and I walked past a group of teenagers in the front row. One of them said, ‘Hey, Dad.’ Not my son, obviously, but I did reply- ‘Hey, son.’ So, somewhere out there, I have a new honorary son.

