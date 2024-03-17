Disconnecting PS5 from the internet makes installation from disk extremely fast

Mar 17, 2024 08:00:00





When you insert a new game disc into your PlayStation 5 (PS5), the game data will first be installed from the disc to the PS5, and in some cases, the game will be updated next. There have been reports that disconnecting the console from the Internet during the ‘installation of game data’ process speeds up the processing.

One of the cases that brought to light the issue of “disconnecting the main unit from the Internet will speed up installation” was a report by RapidRaid on the online bulletin board Reddit.

RapidRaid posted a question to the effect of, “I got the Gran Turismo 7 disc, but it says it will take 5 hours or so to install. Is that what it is?” In response, tobsennn said, “I had the same problem, but it was resolved by disconnecting from the Internet.After the installation from the disk is completely finished, go back online and try updating. It’s stupid, but it should work.”



Mr. RapidRaid, who actually tried this, reported, “It worked as you said,” and other users who saw the report also said, “It saved me about 4 hours,” and “I don’t know why it works, but… We received reports such as “It was really shortened.”

The reason for the speed increase is unknown, but one theory is that it was because only the minimum necessary data could be installed. Some games install the “minimum data required to play” and “data such as additional content” at the same time, but by going offline, only the minimum data required to play is prioritized. This means that it may have been installed.