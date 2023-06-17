Decoding the Execution of the Intense Prison Sequence in ‘Extraction 2’

Extraction 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the action-packed Netflix film starring Chris Hemsworth, brings back the beloved character Tyler Rake for another thrilling adventure. Director Sam Hargrave recently sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss the impressive efforts made by the production team to take the film to new heights. One of the highlights of the film is an ambitious 21-minute long take, or “oner,” which surpasses a previous impressive one-shot sequence in the first film.

When discussing the logistics and time needed to film the prison sequence, Hargrave revealed that the team drew inspiration from the opening scene of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” where Tom Cruise performs a daring prison escape. Interestingly, the prison location in Extraction 2 was the same location used in “Mission: Impossible 5” for a similar scene, unbeknownst to Hargrave until he rewatched the film. This discovery added even more excitement to the sequence.

Hargrave explained that the shot contains hidden edits, allowing for location switches without the audience noticing. This was necessary to maintain suspension of disbelief and enhance the excitement of the sequence. The production team discovered an underground tunnel system from World War II during their location scouting, which became a part of the prison setting.

The 21-minute long take took approximately five to six days to complete, which surprised Weintraub, who expected a longer time frame. Hargrave attributed the relatively short time to extensive rehearsals and the technical aspect of filming from a single angle. He compared it to traditional filming, where multiple angles and coverage are required, stating that the oner allowed them to move faster without the need to return to previous shots.

In total, the film had 27 days of shooting for the train, car chase, and prison scenes. Hargrave acknowledged that this time frame is sufficient to shoot an entire movie, or possibly two, for some filmmakers. The oner technique allowed them to progress swiftly once each piece of the sequence was successfully captured.

Extraction 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.





