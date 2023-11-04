Danny DeVito Says He’s Stronger Than Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Who’d Argue?

Having spent decades in development hell before finally making a concerted attempt to crawl out at last, those tentative plans to reunite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the long-gestating sequel to classic comedy Twins ended up falling by the wayside following the death of director Ivan Reitman.

The Austrian Oak seemed unreasonably angry about it considering he pointed the finger of blame at Reitman’s son and fellow filmmaker Jason, which seemed insensitive considering he was quite literally grieving the loss of his father at the time. Triplets may or may not happen, then, but Schwarzenegger and DeVito are still eying a new collaboration.

Speaking to GQ, the diminutive It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia scene-stealer confirmed that while they won’t be reprising their roles as the Benedict siblings, he and the former Governor of California are nonetheless planning to share the screen again. Not only that, but DeVito claimed he was stronger than his opposite number and longtime friend, something we’d love to see proven beyond all reasonable doubt.

“Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor. Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about. No [it’s not related to Twins], it’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

They might be an unlikely pair of decade-long BFFs, but seeing Schwarzenegger and DeVito back together in any movie would be a treat for their fans, so let’s hope it happens with or without the test of strength.