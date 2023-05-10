Chris Hemsworth’s Statements About Thor and Captain America Photo is Causing Fans to Long for Avengers: Infinity War

Recently, social media has been abuzz with Chris Hemsworth’s comments on a photo of him and Chris Evans on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. The photo has stirred up nostalgia among fans who are reminiscing about the Avengers: Infinity Saga – when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was producing some of its best movies.

Hemsworth retweeted his own comment on the trending photo, featuring him and Evans laughing with their hands on their stomachs. Hemsworth’s witty remark “Giving Cap a classic belly aching Thor joke” made fans chuckle.

Giving Cap a classic belly aching Thor joke 😂 https://t.co/lIxANWivCT — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 8, 2023

However, it could be the last time fans see Hemsworth as Thor. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hemsworth is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease and he will have to take a break from acting. This means that he will be closing the book on the MCU’s longest standing hero.

Despite the current state of the MCU, fans continue to look back at the past with excitement, fun, and thrills, ushered in by the Avengers.

