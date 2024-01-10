[CES 2024] A Glance at Samsung’s Booth Themed ‘AI for All’ – Samsung Global Newsroom

On January 9, Samsung Electronics unveiled its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 — the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition held in Las Vegas.

Centered on the theme “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI,” Samsung’s booth highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to industry-leading innovation and strategic work in improving lives. With the potential to enhance experiences at home, at work, and everywhere in between, Samsung’s vision for AI encompasses all aspects of daily life.

▲ View scenes from the Samsung booth on the opening day of CES

Read on for a detailed look at the five unique zones in Samsung’s CES 2024 booth, where technical excellence creates new, meaningful experiences.

Eco-Conscious Insights at the Sustainability Zone

Upon stepping into the booth, attendees were welcomed into the Sustainability Zone that provided insights into Samsung’s environmental strategy, resource circularity efforts, and accessibility enhancements. Featuring a wall built from recycled materials, the zone demonstrated how sustainability shapes the company’s developmental direction. Additionally, attendees learned about partnerships with startups working to tackle environmental issues as well as SmartThings Energy — the company’s home energy service helping users live more eco-consciously.

Smarter Living Made Simple at the SmartThings Zone

In the SmartThings Zone, attendees interacted with Samsung’s ever-expanding home ecosystem — which currently includes 196 SmartThings-compatible devices and products from 48 partner companies. The zone featured a variety of scenarios related to different tasks and rooms in the home, allowing users to imagine how SmartThings could improve their daily lives. Topping off the engaging experience, attendees were able to enjoy a live cooking show with British food influencer Oli Paterson.

Breaking the Boundaries of Entertainment at the Screen Experience Zone

Samsung welcomed visitors to learn how the company is enhancing its displays with AI technology at the Screen Experience Zone. Presenting its suite of premium TVs including the new Transparent MICRO LED, the zone transformed content viewing from a passive activity into an immersive experience. What’s more, attendees were excited to meet the newly revamped Ballie — Samsung’s AI companion robot that offers more personalized services.

An AI-Powered Lifestyle at the Home Experience Zone

The Home Experience Zone invited attendees to learn how AI technology minimizes the hassle of chores and daily tasks through Samsung’s home appliances — including the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+, and more. In this zone, attendees witnessed how smart cycles like AI OptiWash™ and AI Optimal Dry enhance the laundry process and how intelligent features such as AI Vision Inside manages food ingredients.

A Hyper-Connected Device Ecosystem at the Mobile Experience Zone

The Mobile Experience Zone at the end of the booth featured Samsung’s portable devices. Attendees tested the new AI capabilities, upgraded processing power, and precise touchscreen of the latest Galaxy Book4 series. Additionally, the zone illustrated the company’s partnerships with industry leaders, such as Microsoft, who are building a more connected Galaxy ecosystem.