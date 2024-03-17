Home Virtual Reality Canon is “heavily invested in Virtual Reality and we want to get these products out as soon as possible”

Canon is “heavily invested in Virtual Reality and we want to get these products out as soon as possible”

by
Canon is “heavily invested in Virtual Reality and we want to get these products out as soon as possible”

The Photography & Video Show kicked off today at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, and for the first time in Europe Canon has unveiled three new prototype Virtual Reality products. We caught up with Canon’s Imaging Product Marketing Lead, David Parry, to see what they’re all about and dive deeper into why Canon is doubling down on VR products.

See Canon’s VR prototypes for yourselves at The Photography & Video Show at the Canon stand (N400 and N500) which runs until Tuesday March 19.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment