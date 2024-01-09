California turns to artificial intelligence to make roadways safer

SACRAMENTO — A push is underway in California to use artificial intelligence to keep people safer on state roads.

It comes at a time when the number of Californians who die in car crashes continues to climb.

“Right now, it’s a significant problem,” said Timothy Weisberg with the California Office of Traffic Safety. “We’re losing about 12 people a day. These are people that are killed on our roads.”

Now the state government operations agency is trying to use generative AI – the same technology used in chatbots – to decrease traffic congestion and prevent vehicle collisions.

“We want to be diligent about it,” said Amy Tong, secretary of California’s Government Operations agency. “Let’s test it out, see if it works. If it works, then let’s take the next step.”

The state has more than 53,000 miles of highways, and there are thousands of traffic sensors, weather monitors and cameras that provide real-time data.

“But what do you use that data for?” Tong said. “And actually coming up with a strategy is not something that we’re doing very well at the moment. Having a tool can help automate that.”

Officials say AI could one day be used to warn drivers in real-time about dangers like the dense fog that caused a fatal chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 this weekend, or even alert motorists about a wrong-way driver.

The messages could be sent to a phone or a car’s dashboard and would be similar to the state’s earthquake warning system which gives people a few seconds to prepare.

“Being proactive versus reactive is a significant game changer and something that traffic safety community has embraced,” Weisberg said.

Officials say AI could also adjust signal lights to prevent traffic jams and predict high-risk areas where a crash could occur.

“You’re going to literally stop it before it happens,” Weisberg said.

The state is now asking the tech sector to submit proposals to begin using this technology with the hope that demonstration projects can be launched later this year.