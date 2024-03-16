Home Virtual Reality Best Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Best Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

by
Best Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Tyranitar is one of the strongest Pokemon when it comes to PvE in Pokemon GO, and here is how you can easily defeat the pseudo-legendary in 5-star raids.

Mega Tyranitar Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, meaning it has a slew of weaknesses players can exploit. With that said, we recommend players bring Pokemon with Fighting-type attacks, as both of its types are weak to and against Fighting-types. But if fighting isn’t your jam, you can also bring Pokemon with Water, Grass, Ground, Steel, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Tyranitar		 Rock/Dark Fighting
Bug
Fairy
Water
Grass
Ground
Steel		 Fire
Ice
Flying
Bug
Psychic
Ghost		 Normal
Fire
Poison
Flying
Ghost
Dark

Mega Tyranitar has various movesets it can potentially bring to raids, which consist of Dark, Steel, Rock, and Fire-type moves. Again, we recommend Fighting-type Pokemon as they resist Rock and Dark-type moves, and they will deal considerable damage to Tyranitar. And if players are lucky enough to face the Mega Tyranitar with the double Dark-type moveset, the boss won’t be able to deal much damage.

Best Mega Tyranitar Counters in Pokemon GO

The following Pokemon are the best options for countering Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO raids. There are a lot of Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokemon in the list with a heavy focus on Fighting types, but we’ve tried to include a couple of cheaper choices.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment