‘Barbie’ Receives a Kid-Friendly Rating for Families

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, Barbie, has been officially rated PG-13, confirming that it is a family-friendly movie with some content that may not be suitable for young children. This rating is surprising considering that Barbie is traditionally a toy aimed at the youngest members of the family.





In the United States, the rating of movies is determined by the Motion Picture Association, which provides a guide for parents regarding the content that may not be appropriate for children. A PG-13 rating means that the movie is suitable for teenagers aged 13 and above, but younger children can only watch it with adult supervision. However, this rating does not necessarily mean that Barbie is too mature for younger audiences.

According to the Motion Picture Association’s official website, Barbie has received a PG-13 rating due to “suggestive references and brief language.” This justification aligns with statements from star Will Ferrell, who revealed that the movie will satirize patriarchal norms. The PG-13 rating suggests that there may be jokes and dialogue that critique the hypersexualization of Barbie. The trailers for the film have already hinted at this theme, as they depict Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) embarking on a journey of self-discovery alongside the character of Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), who embodies a sexist stereotype. Ultimately, it is up to each parent to decide whether the PG-13 rating is a determining factor in taking their children to see the film. However, the justifications provided by the MPAA for the rating should not be cause for alarm.

What’s Barbie About?

Based on Mattel’s iconic dolls, Barbie follows the journey of the main character as she ventures into the real world to discover the true meaning of her existence. This concept provides a comedic backdrop for Gerwig to explore the cultural impact of Barbie while delivering a bright and entertaining story. The film is directed by Gerwig and co-written by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Barbie will introduce various versions of the iconic doll and her companion Ken, including mermaid variations portrayed by Dua Lipa





