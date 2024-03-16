ARway to Capture Growing IPN Market with AR Solution

Today, ARway continues its journey of providing business-ready immersive wayfinding solutions with the debut of version 3.0 of its platform’s SDK, which introduces a trove of features to boost the service as a no-code AR content creation platform.

The AI-powered immersive solution allows end-users to create bespoke assistive reality visuals for various business environments. ARway version 3.0 also allows users to access new features, including peripheral markers, an SDK update, advanced SLAM integration, an updated location pin indicator, low light compatibility, and amenity pin uplift.

Evan Gappelberg, the CEO of ARway, addded:

We are thrilled to introduce ARway V3.0, a significant leap forward in the commercial application of augmented reality. With these enhancements, ARway is poised to capture a larger share of the growing IPN market, directly contributing to increased revenue and profitability. ARway is leveraging the latest in AR technology to create value for our users, partners, and investors. With ARway V3.0, we are setting the stage for the next generation of augmented reality navigation and experiences.

ARway to Expand into Enterprise

The news comes after ARWay announced that various enterprise end-users are adopting its AI-powered software as a service (SaaS) immersive product.

The firm highlighted how end-users, including Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless, leverage ARWay’s no-code service for building custom spatial wayfinding visualizations – notably boosting the platform’s adoption in retail and hospitality sectors.

ARway recently entered into partnerships, expanding its AI-powered AR wayfinding experience platform to a global audience.

Notably, the firm is working with Intuitive Workspaces, an international property technology agency that manages over 35,000 workspaces worldwide, including locations in the USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, and countless others.

The partnership with Intuitive Workspaces allows ARWAY to integrate and enhance indoor navigation services using its ARwayKit SDK at the firm’s worldwide locations.

Intuitive Workspaces offers workplace analytics to optimize real estate utilization, workspace design, and sustainability initiatives. Recently, they started deploying ARWAY’s technology for indoor AR wayfinding across various institutions like meeting rooms, workstations, demo theatres, and amenities.

Another partnership is with City Electric Supply (CES), which will use ARWay’s Wayfinder platform across its 1,000 branch locations in eight countries. CES will use ARWAY’s solution at internal events to create a tailored experience for contractors and wholesalers.

ARWay has also partnered with leaders in Saudi Arabia to introduce its AR solutions to the region. The Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia owns AI Safer, and the sub-division plans to use ARway’s technology for visitors by March 2024. This no-code platform is considered “state of the art,” making it easy for customers to create wayfinding visuals.