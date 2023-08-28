Apple next iPad Pro could bring M3 chip, OLED panels, and new keyboard

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The new iPad Pro could really spruce up performance and look more like a laptop with a new Magic Keyboard.

The tablet is expected to feature Apple’s M3 chip and an OLED display.

It’s believed that the company will launch the slate next year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has leaked several details about the upcoming iPad Pro (7th generation) tablet. According to his latest Power On newsletter, Apple will spruce up the upcoming slate with a new processor, bigger and better displays, and fresh accessories.

Gurman writes that the new iPad Pro will launch next year with Apple’s M3 chip onboard. The iPad Pro models at present are powered by the company’s M2 silicon. So it’s only natural that the next generation slates will upgrade to the new M3 processor.

The chip is expected to bring a significant boost over the standard M2 processor by adopting a new fabrication process. Previously leaked information from Bloomberg suggests the Apple M3 will include an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU.

Besides improved performance efficiency, Gurman reiterates that the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models will be Apple’s first to feature OLED panels. “They are crisper and brighter and reproduce colors more accurately,” Gurman notes.

Apple might also announce a revamped Magic Keyboard alongside the 7th-gen iPad Pro. The accessory is expected to make the slate look even more like a laptop than the current setup. The keyboard is also expected to add a larger trackpad compared to the model that launched in 2020.