Anker portable phone chargers are up to 40% off on Amazon

There’s really no worse feeling than a dead phone.

If you’re out and about, you have to hope you remember your friend’s numbers by heart. Where were you supposed to meet them, again? And what time? Plus, what are you going to listen to on the way there?Better hope you can hum yourself a tune and remember your way from the subway to the restaurant you planned on going to tonight.

Luckily, you can always save yourself the hassle of your phone turning into a useless brick with a portable charger like one of the below options from Anker, one of the most trusted names in mobile charging.

Below, we’ve located two mobile charging options from Anker (plus one stationary charging port), all of which are available at the lowest price they’ve ever been offered on Amazon.

Today at the e-tail giant, save up to 40% off on Anker, pick up the industry standard for mobile charging, and ensure you’re always able to text your friends that actually, you’re running 15 minutes late, but they can go ahead and order.

This innovative charger combines convenience with efficiency. It features a 5,000mAh capacity, ensuring your device stays powered throughout the day. Its foldable, magnetic design allows for easy attachment to your device, offering a seamless wireless charging experience. Perfect for on-the-go usage without the hassle of cables.

Designed for the power user, this portable charger boasts a massive 24,000mAh capacity, capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously with its three USB ports. Its high capacity ensures your devices remain charged during long trips or in emergencies, making it an essential travel companion.

The Anker 735 Charger is a compact and powerful USB-C charger. It delivers fast charging capabilities, making it perfect for quickly powering up your devices. Its sleek design and portability make it an ideal choice for both home and office use, ensuring your gadgets are always ready to go.

