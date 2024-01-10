Amazfit reveals new Helio Ring with health tracking features

Amazfit has unveiled the Helio Ring, a new smart wearable for athletes. You can use the smart ring to track your sporting performance and recovery for a holistic overview of your health. There will be four workout modes at launch: Running, Walking, Cycling and Treadmill. Once the activity is triggered in the Zepp app, you can use the ring to track your performance.

Fitness statistics the Helio Ring monitors include VO2 Max, Training Load and Training Effect. The smart ring also has an electrodermal activity sensor to measure skin and sweat responses, which could be used to detect stress. Other biometric sensors measure your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and breathing quality. The Zepp app lets you view insights, such as your Readiness score, based on your physical and mental recovery. The software can also use your workout data to predict your finish time and pace for upcoming races. Plus, a Zepp Fitness Membership provides access to weekly and monthly fitness reports and access to an AI chatbot, which acts like a personal trainer.

Another AI tool, Zepp Aura, provides ways to help you recover from your workouts, from sleep sounds intelligently adapting based on feedback from your body to sleep reports over multiple time frames to provide insights on the quality of your rest. Plus, integrations are offered with various third-party apps like Apple Health, Strava and adidas Running. The smart ring has a titanium alloy finish, is 2.6 mm thick and weighs under 4g (~0.14 oz); for comparison, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is 2.4 mm thick and weighs 2.4 g (~0.08 oz). It remains unclear when the Amazfit Helio Ring will launch or how much it will cost. You can sign up to receive email updates on the brand’s website.