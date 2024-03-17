All the major US retailers that accept Google Wallet

Google Wallet offers a convenient way to make contactless payments using your Android device, regardless of the budget Android phone. You can store and manage payment cards, loyalty programs, tickets, and digital keys on your Android phone. While it uses near-field communication (NFC) technology for payments (similar to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay), its acceptance may vary among US retailers. However, it’s supported by major stores.







The main difference between Google Wallet and Samsung Pay is device compatibility. To help you navigate where Google Wallet is accepted, here’s a list of major US retailers who accept Google Wallet.





What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet has evolved within the digital payment landscape. It was launched in 2011, while Samsung Pay and Apple Pay debuted in 2015. Google consolidated the services of Google Wallet with the launch of Google Pay in 2015, and Google Pay is set to shut down in 2024. Its core functionality has been absorbed into Google Wallet, offering a comprehensive payment solution and marking its stronger presence in the competitive market.

Google Wallet works similarly to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Tap your phone on an NFC terminal to make a transaction. Behind the scenes, Google Wallet creates a device-specific virtual card known as a device token. Your real card number is not stored on your device or shared with merchants. This is also how Apple Pay works, keeping your information private between you and your bank.





Samsung Pay works similarly to Google Wallet and has a leg up on Apple and Google. Phones released before 2021 can use NFC and Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST). NFC allows you to tap your phone or card to make a payment. MST is the slightly older method of swiping the magnetic strip on your bank card along a receiver in the terminal. Samsung Pay allows your phone to spoof this and trick the terminal into thinking a card was swiped, thus making Samsung Pay available almost everywhere.

Newer Samsung hardware doesn’t support this feature. Instead, you’ll use NFT, like with Google and Apple’s payment platforms.

Major US retailers that accept Google Wallet

Any place that accepts Apple Pay also accepts Google Wallet. The Apple Pay sticker displayed on shop doors is a generic term for mobile payments, much like calling all tissues Kleenex. This is because both systems rely on NFC. If you can tap your card, you can use a mobile payment.

Not all retailers in the US accept mobile payments, especially small retailers. Transaction fees on a bank-supplied NFC terminal can take a big slice of a small business’ revenue. Here are the major retailers that accept Google Wallet.





Retail

American Eagle Outfitters

Adidas

Aeropostale

Best Buy

Babies R Us

Bloomingdale’s

Costco

Disney Stores

Famous Footwear

Foot Action

Forever 21

Gap

J Crew

JC Penny

Kohl’s

Levi’s

Lucky

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

Sephora

REI

Sak’s Fifth Avenue

Target

Under Armor

Urban Outfitters

Victoria’s Secret

Wayfair

Sporting goods

Adidas

Champ’s Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Nike

Under Armour

Books and games

Barnes and Noble

Books-A-Million

Half-Price Books

GameStop

Grocery stores

Most major grocery chains accept Google Wallet and other tap-to-pay systems like Apple Pay. Here are all of the grocery stores we found that accept Google Wallet.

Acme Markets

Aldi

Basha’s

BI-LO

Costco

Cub Foods

Dan’s Fresh Market

Davis Food & Drug

Family Dollar

FoodMaxx

Harvey’s Supermarket

Hornbacher’s

Hy-Vee

Jewel-Osco

Lin’s Fresh Market

Meijer

Publix

Raley’s

Safeway

Save Mart

Schnuck’s

Shaws

Shop ‘n Save

Shoppers Food & Pharmacy

Sprouts

Star Market

Stater Bros

Target

Trader Joe’s

United Supermarkets

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie





Restaurants

While most US restaurants and fast food chains accept Google Wallet, a few franchises may not. Ask a staff member if you’re unsure. The following accept Google Wallet:

Baskin-Robbins

Burger King

Chick-Fil-A

Chili’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Firehouse Subs

Fuddruckers

Jamba Juice

Jimmy John’s

Johnny Rocket

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Little Ceasar’s Pizza

McDonald’s

Moe’s

Panera

Pizza Hut

Rubio’s

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

White Castle

Gas stations

Gas stations are one of those categories of retailers that may not accept mobile payments. Switching pumps to include NFC payments is expensive, so most gas stations require you to visit the cashier to use Google Wallet. The following companies accept Google Wallet at many of their pumps (not all):





Chevron

Costco

Circle K

ExxonMobil

Red Apple

Texaco

7-Eleven

Movie theaters

The big cinema chains accept Google Wallet.

AMC

Regal Cinemas

Cinemark Theaters

Showcase

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas

Home improvement stores

Most home improvement chains in the United States do not accept Google Pay. A few accept it, including the following:

These are the major US retailers that do not accept Google Wallet

Most major retailers accept Google Wallet. The ones that don’t are usually hardware stores or smaller businesses. The following major retailers do not accept any form of mobile payment, including Google Wallet:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Boston Market

Carl’s Jr

Cheesecake Factory

Gordon Food Service

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Kmart

Kroger

Lowe’s

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Sam’s Club

Walmart

Kroger and Walmart offer payment apps similar to Apple Pay. Download

Kroger Pay

or the

Walmart

app from the App Store to use your phone to make payments at these stores.





Fast and easy mobile payments

Google Wallet simplifies your everyday transactions with speed and convenience. Tap your phone to pay at supported locations. Google Wallet also goes beyond payments, allowing you to store loyalty cards. You can also store your digital ID in Google Wallet in selected states. While it may not replace cash for every purchase, it facilitates much of your spending.