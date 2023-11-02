Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, toni storm, Willow Nightingale, wrestling

Tony Khan crosses the line AGAIN as he tries to duplicate WWE’s superior women’s division by featuring more than one women’s story on a single show! 💔😡

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite made The Chadster’s blood boil, folks. Who does Tony Khan think he’s kidding? It’s clear that he’s trying to compete with the superior quality of WWE’s women’s division by loading up AEW Dynamite with not one, but two women’s wrestling storylines! 😡 It’s dang insulting, in fact, it’s just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠💔

To fill you all in, AEW decided to host a match between Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale, during which Shida maintained her championship title with some knee strike action and a quick pin. But that wasn’t the end of it, folks. Shida then proceeded to sprint up the ramp and fire off a knee strike at Toni Storm who was just standing there, minding her own business. Bet she wasn’t expecting that one! 🥴🥊

But, it wasn’t over there, folks. The arena lights then went all dramatic and dark, and when they popped back on, guess what? Julia Hart was hinting at another storyline with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale! 😤😡 Once again, AEW proves that they don’t understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can’t believe AEW would try to advance two rivalries in a single match!! 😒💔 Shida v Storm feud getting time on screen just after a match? Who do they think they are, NXT?

Seriously, where’s the exclusivity? Where’s the anticipation? Isn’t that what wrestling is all about? We don’t need constant action and cliffhangers, Tony!! We need build-up, we need teasing storylines, good old-fashioned storytelling. Ah, that’s WWE style, isn’t it? 😎💪

It’s clear as day that Tony Khan is using these tactics to woo the WWE audience and get them tuning in to his channel. It’s dirty and underhanded!! The billionaire owner seems to have forgotten the wrestling world’s golden rule – WWE is the best and no one should ever tr to top them! Stop stepping on WWE’s toes, Tony Khan! 😞💔

But of course, this is all part of Khan’s clear personal vendetta against The Chadster. The Chadster is minding his own business, drinking White Claws and admiring his Mazda Miata, and he has to constantly deal with these weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite, where Tony does everything he can to get under The Chadster’s skin. 🚗💥

When The Chadster saw Skye Blue fire off some mist into Julia Hart’s eyes, The Chadster threw his White Claw seltzer at the television in disgust! 🍾💦 Oh Tony Khan, you owe The Chadster a new can of seltzer!! 🍾💸 And of course, Keighleyanne was nowhere to be seen, too busy with that guy Gary to see how upset her husband is! 😡📱 But she did have time to lecture The Chadster about the seltzer staining the carpet. Thanks for that, Tony! 😒💔

In conclusion, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was full of cheap shock tactics trying to compete with WWE’s superior and dignified women’s division. We deserve better! We deserve WWE style wrestling! But only from WWE! Tony Khan is ripping WWE off to compete with WWE and The Chadster just can’t deal with it, and that’s the bottom line ’cause Chad said so. 😔💔

