A Stephen King Adaptation Will Feature Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill Collaborating

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are collaborating on a new adaption based on a Stephen King short story called ‘Life of Chuck’, as reported by Deadline.

Both Hiddleston, popularly known for his portrayal of Loki, and Hamill, famous for his role as Luke Skywalker, will star in the movie which is based on the short story from King’s anthology ‘If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck’. The film will be directed by Mike Flanagan who has previously directed projects like Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House.

The anthology which was initially released in 2020, consists of four novellas, with The Life of Chuck divided into three acts where the story moves in reverse chronological order. The story shows various parts of the protagonist’s life while he contemplates the inevitability of death and other similar themes.

This will be King’s latest work to be adapted as his stories have been shown on television and movie screens many times over the years. The movie is anticipated to have similarities with King’s other movie adaptations, like Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption.

According to Deadline, the script was adapted prior to the start of the current writer’s strike, with Hiddleston portraying the title character and Hamill playing the role of the character’s grandfather, Albie.

Hamill has been keeping busy lately with his appearances in several Star Wars productions, as well as in What We Do in the Shadows and The Machine, an action-comedy movie scheduled for release later this year. Meanwhile, Hiddleston continues to be in demand as Loki.

The Life of Chuck’s release date remains unknown.

