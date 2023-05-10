A New RPG Called The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-earth is Now Available.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, a turn-based RPG, is now available on iOS and Android devices thanks to EA and Capital Games. Players will have the opportunity to relive iconic scenes from The Lord of the Rings saga through story-based missions spanning the entire franchise. The game features famous characters like Gandalf The Grey and Frodo Baggins, who can be customized using abilities and gear, earned as rewards throughout the game or available via in-app purchases. Players will continuously receive new content updates, including new characters and story-based missions. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is being developed by Capital Games, whose previous game includes Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. The game is free and available for download on both iOS and Android devices.





