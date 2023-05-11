A Googler Criticizes Apple at I/O Event for Not Allowing Universal Socializing Among Mobile Users

At Google I/O, the company took a dig at Apple, with Googler Sameer Samat generating applause, laughs, and cheers from the audience by stating that “When you’re texting in a group chat, you shouldn’t have to worry about whether everyone is using the same type of phone.” He added that “Sending high-quality images and video, getting typing notifications, and end-to-end encryption should all just work.”

Google is pressuring Apple to support its RCS messaging service, which offers Android users the same features found in Apple’s iMessage. Both services work on mobile data and Wi-Fi connections, delivering higher-quality images, end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and typing indicators. The problem arises when iPhone users join an all-Android user RCS chat, causing Android users to lose some iMessage features. The same thing happens to iPhone users when joining an all-Android user RCS chat.

If Apple supported RCS, iOS and Android users would be able to see each other’s high-quality images and videos and the actual emoji reaction from iPhone users instead of spelling it out. Samat says that 800 million people currently use RCS, and the number should reach 1 billion by the end of this year.