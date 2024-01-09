2023-2024 Adobe Creative Grant Awardees

The Teaching, Learning, and Technology Center, in collaboration with the Faculty Senate IT Committee and the Center for Faculty

Development, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023-2024 Adobe Creative Grant.

The Adobe Creative Project aims to cultivate, innovate, and increase digital literacy

skills by using one or more of the Adobe Creative tools to enhance or replace a class

project. Proposals were evaluated on the basis of scalability, innovation, and their

impact on students’ attainment or enhancement of various digital literacy skills,

including Critical Thinking & Evaluation, E-Safety, Cultural & Social Understanding,

Collaboration, Information Curation, Proficient Communication, Creativity, and Practical

& Fundamental Skills.

Brian Muzás, Ph.D.

School of Diplomacy and International Relations

Project Title: Final Exam Alternative-React Artifact Assignment

As an alternative to the oral final exam, in which students prepare three questions

for discussion, students can choose three distinct course topics to be the subject

of analysis. Students then select and create a digital multimedia artifact from a

menu of options in Adobe Express. Students will submit a text description along with

the artifact.

Rachel Slutsky, Ph.D.

College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Religion

Project Title: Bible Explainer Video – Adobe Express Presentation with Video and Sound Layering Assignment

Students will select a concept from class readings and discussions. They will record

a polished, three-minute video using Adobe Express in which they (1) explain the concept

and its origins, (2) provide an example of the concept through textual analysis of

a given passage, and (3) offer a reflection on the concept and its appeal, or lack

thereof, for you as the reader. Students will view at least three others’ video and

come to class with feedback.

Sara Fieldston, Ph.D.

College of Arts and Sciences, Department of History

Project Title: Travel and Tourism Documentary Film Project

Using Adobe Rush, students will have the opportunity to create their own documentary

film on a topic related to the history of travel and tourism in the United States.

The finished film will be about 5-8 minutes long and contain images and/or videos

integrated with audio. Students will write the script for the film, find appropriate

visual material, record a script, and edit the finished product.

Joseph Martinelli, Ed.D.

College of Human Development, Culture, and Media

Project Title: Integrating Adobe Creative Cloud Tools to Enrich the Learning Experience

Digital literacy is fundamental, as course artifacts represent the culmination of

students’ critical thinking, practical and functional skills, information curation,

communication, collaboration with peers, and their ability to take creative risks.

Throughout the course, students will utilize a range of Adobe Creative Cloud tools,

such as Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, Lightroom, and Premier Rush. These tools will

not only foster inventive thinking but also encourage students to engage in the oft-forgotten

practice of tinkering.

Meghan Caufield, Ph.D.

College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology

Project Title: Exploring the mind’s canvas: A journey into the neuroscience of art.



In this course, students will be introduced to a fresh perspective on science and

the brain through the exploration of art experiences. The course will teach fundamental

insights into brain functionality (e.g. how do we perceive color? How does the brain

produce emotions? Why are some people more creative than others? etc.), enabling students

to examine artworks from a neuroscientific perspective. The course is structured to

empower students to apply this understanding when generating their own creations.

This approach allows for skill-building in Adobe Express through hands-on application

and scaffolded learning opportunities.

Edmund Adjapong, Ph.D.

College of Human Development, Culture and Media, Educational Studies

Project Title: Pre-Service Educator Digital Teaching Portfolio

This assignment aims to prepare pre-service teachers for their imminent entry into

the job market by developing a Digital Teaching Portfolio. This portfolio will serve

as a comprehensive showcase of their skills, philosophies, and experiences in education,

enhancing their marketability as educators.

