Zen Internet Prep UK Launch of 1.2Gbps and 1.8Gbps Broadband

In an expected development, broadband ISP Zen Internet has confirmed that they’re “working towards” launching packages based off Openreach’s latest 1.2Gbps and 1.8Gbps speed full fibre (FTTP) products in the “coming months“, with some customers being told by the provider’s support teams to expect this in “April/May“.

Openreach recently confirmed that their two new multi-Gigabit tiers would be officially launched from 1st April 2024 (summary) and thus it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Zen Internet following this with their own products. We’re also expecting other providers to do something similar, although so far EE is one of the only ISPs with a package (1.6Gbps) that you can actually buy.

NOTE: Openreach’s FTTP network currently covers over 13 million UK premises.

Head of Product at Zen Internet, Lee Houston, told ISPreview: “Zen is a pioneer in ultrafast and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband and we strive to deliver the latest innovations to our customers. We’re always exploring how we can enhance our product portfolio to benefit all our customer sets – that’s consumers, small businesses, large enterprises and the channel. As such we are actively working towards delivering the latest Openreach ‘multi-Gb’ products in the coming months.”

Zen also sell broadband packages over CityFibre’s network, which has separately launched their own 1.2Gbps and even 2.5Gbps tiers. But at present it’s not clear when Zen might introduce packages for these.



