Your favorite games are now easier to keep up with.



We’ve recently improved your experience of keeping up-to-date with your favourite games.



Our team has added a new feature that enables you to follow the topics that interest you on our sites. You can now follow video games, tabletop games, your best-loved console (we all know it’s the original, best-in-class, PlayStation), up-and-coming indie studios, or your favourite people in gaming – whatever you’re into, we’ve got you covered!



If you like the look of a new game, follow it. If you want to know when your old favourites are being remastered, head to the VG247 Retro section, and follow them too. If you’re obsessed with brawlers, follow that genre!



Here’s the awesome part: when we publish an article about any topic you follow, you’ll get an email notification. You’ll receive all the latest VG247 content that you could want delivered straight to your inbox (and you can also get all that serious content from Eurogamer if you really want).



This means you can spend less time searching for the things you love and more time reading about them. Currently, we have over 70,000 topics in our database, so challenge yourself to scroll through and find something you’re not interested in. I bet you won’t!



You can also choose to receive updates from other fantastic sites in the ReedPop network like Dicebreaker, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, and Popverse, making it easier than ever to know everything about your favourite things. If you’re a Monster Hunter fan, for example, Dicebreaker has all the information you need about the board game, while we have everything you need to know about the video game.



This new following feature is just the beginning of improving the functionality and user experience of our site. We’re also developing a new area of the site that displays a feed of all the stories about the topics you follow, making it even easier to keep track of what you love. I’m told this exciting feature will be ready soon, so start adding your favourite topics now!



We’d love for you to try our new following system and tell us what you think about it in the comments. We’re also open to any feedback you have about how the site works.