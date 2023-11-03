You can save a jaw-dropping 55% on a new Garmin Vivoactive 4S at Amazon

This 2019-released device certainly isn’t among the best fitness trackers and watches. Still it holds one major advantage over some of the best smartwatches – stellar battery life. So, if you hate having to charge your wearables once a day, this bad boy might be quite a suitable option.
In case you don’t feel like getting a slightly outdated smartwatch, you might opt to wait for the big holiday shopping spree to get a new wearable on the cheap. But you may not have to, for many early Black Friday smartwatch deals have already gone live online.
For just under $150, you get a stylish-looking wearable with plenty of functionality and multiple sensors that’s compatible with both Android and iOS. Some of its health and wellness monitoring features include all-day wrist-based heart rate, energy and hydration levels, and Pulse Ox.
You can also download music directly from music apps, including whole playlists. So, your adventures can be powered by your favorite music. Additionally, as we already hinted, this smartwatch offers a whole week of battery life between charges, which is decidedly impressive.
We know you probably won’t go for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S at its regular price. It has many modern competitors that offer quite a bit more for roughly the same price. But now that it’s massively discounted by as much as $180, it’s worth your consideration.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Alex Smith is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience. He has written extensively on a variety of topics, including technology, business, and personal finance. His work has been published in a number of magazines and newspapers, and he is also the author of two books. Alex is passionate about helping people learn and grow, and he believes that writing is a powerful tool for communication and understanding.