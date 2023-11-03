You can save a jaw-dropping 55% on a new Garmin Vivoactive 4S at Amazon

What’s capable of tracking various health and fitness metrics for up to seven days between charges? None other than the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, which now sells for peanuts at Amazon . At 55% off its regular price of $329.99, this GPS smartwatch is even cheaper than it was during last month’s Prime Day, so don’t miss out.In other words, Amazon is letting you save a jaw-dropping $180 on a new, unopened, untouched Garmin Vivoactive 4S. We did our homework and can confidently say that the wearable hasn’t seen such a low price at the retailer in quite some time.

This 2019-released device certainly isn’t among the best fitness trackers and watches. Still it holds one major advantage over some of the best smartwatches – stellar battery life. So, if you hate having to charge your wearables once a day, this bad boy might be quite a suitable option.

In case you don’t feel like getting a slightly outdated smartwatch, you might opt to wait for the big holiday shopping spree to get a new wearable on the cheap. But you may not have to, for many early Black Friday smartwatch deals have already gone live online.

For just under $150, you get a stylish-looking wearable with plenty of functionality and multiple sensors that’s compatible with both Android and iOS. Some of its health and wellness monitoring features include all-day wrist-based heart rate, energy and hydration levels, and Pulse Ox.

You can also download music directly from music apps, including whole playlists. So, your adventures can be powered by your favorite music. Additionally, as we already hinted, this smartwatch offers a whole week of battery life between charges, which is decidedly impressive.

We know you probably won’t go for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S at its regular price. It has many modern competitors that offer quite a bit more for roughly the same price. But now that it’s massively discounted by as much as $180, it’s worth your consideration.