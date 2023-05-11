You Can Install Android 14 Beta on These Phones, from Xiaomi to OnePlus

Google has announced that the Android 14 beta program is now available for download and installation on phones from several brands. However, the software may not be suitable for daily use and some functions may not work. Notably absent from the list are ASUS, Nokia, and Samsung, despite offering the Android 13 beta last year. Lenovo is the only brand offering the Android 14 beta on a tablet, specifically the Wi-Fi edition of the Lenovo Tab Extreme. Other brands offering the beta program include Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, TECNO, vivo, and Xiaomi. Each brand has listed known issues and restrictions, and instructions for downloading and installing the beta software are available on their respective websites.





