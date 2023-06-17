Xur’s Current Whereabouts and Inventory: June 16-20

The enigmatic traveler known as Xûr has made his appearance in Destiny 2 for the weekend until the next reset. If you’re in need of some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Xûr has a random selection of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as an Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. Additionally, he has a random assortment of Legendary weapons and armor to further enhance your Guardians.

We’ve gathered all the information you need about Xûr for this week, including his location, available Exotic weapons and armor, and recommended Legendary weapons for both PvE and PvP.

Where Can You Find Xûr Today?

Xûr can be found at The Tower from June 16th to June 20th. To locate him, head to The Courtyard and make your way to the Hangar. Take a left upon entering the hangar, and you’ll come face-to-face with Xûr.

What Is Xûr Selling Today?

Here are Xûr’s Exotic offerings for this week:

Exotic Engram

– Hard Light: An Exotic Auto Rifle

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: Exotic Hunter Gauntlets

– 11 Mobility

– 13 Resilience

– 10 Recovery

– 7 Discipline

– 6 Intellect

– 20 Strength

(Total: 67)

Actium War Rig: Exotic Titan Chest Armor

– 17 Mobility

– 17 Resilience

– 3 Recovery

– 6 Discipline

– 23 Intellect

– 2 Strength

(Total: 68)

Eye of Another World: Exotic Warlock Helmet

– 2 Mobility

– 18 Resilience

– 13 Recovery

– 19 Discipline

– 10 Intellect

– 2 Strength

(Total: 64)

Hunters have a great option with the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps gauntlets this week, while Titans have a high-stat piece despite the unfortunate 17 Mobility. Warlocks, on the other hand, have a lower-stat option.

Exotic Weapons

This week, Xûr is selling Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale:

Hawkmoon: Exotic Hand Cannon

– Paracausal Shot

– Extended Barrel

– Alloy Magazine

– Snapshot Sights

– Heavy Grip

Dead Man’s Tale: Exotic Scout Rifle

– Cranial Spike

– Corkscrew Rifling

– Flared Magwell

– Outlaw

– Short-Action Stock

Neither of these rolls for the iconic weapons are particularly great this week, so it might be best to wait for better options.

Legendary Weapons

Xûr also has some Legendary weapons available this weekend:

– Hollow Words: Fusion Rifle

– Sailspy Pitchglass: Linear Fusion Rifle

– Piece of Mind: Pulse Rifle

– Disparity: Pulse Rifle

– Night Watch: Scout Rifle

– No Reprieve: Shotgun

– Last Man Standing: Shotgun

My recommendations for this week would be Disparity and Night Watch, as they have reliably good rolls, albeit unoriginal. I would also suggest checking out Last Man Standing, as it features the recently added Discord trait, which has great potential.

Warlock Legendary Armor

For Warlocks, Xûr is offering the Lost Pacific set, which includes:

– Lost Pacific Gauntlets

– Lost Pacific Chest Armor

– Lost Pacific Helmet

– Lost Pacific Leg Armor

– Lost Pacific Bond

The standout item for Warlocks this week is the Lost Pacific Helmet, featuring high Resilience, Discipline, and overall high stat totals with low Mobility.

Titan Legendary Armor

Titans can get their hands on the Lost Pacific set, which includes:

– Lost Pacific Gauntlets

– Lost Pacific Chest Armor

– Lost Pacific Helmet

– Lost Pacific Leg Armor

– Lost Pacific Mark

Titans have solid options this week with the Lost Pacific Helmet and Gauntlets, featuring spike stats and an acceptable Mobility level.

Hunter Legendary Armor

Hunters can take advantage of the Lost Pacific set, which includes:

– Lost Pacific Gauntlets

– Lost Pacific Chest Armor

– Lost Pacific Helmet

– Lost Pacific Leg Armor

– Lost Pacific Cloak

Hunters have a good selection this week, particularly with the gauntlets and chest piece.

That covers Xûr’s offerings for this week, Guardians! What are your thoughts on the Season of the Deep so far? Have you visited the Guardian fishing hole? Let us know in the comments! For more on Destiny, check out our review of Destiny 2: Lightfall and read about how Sony’s acquisition of Bungie fits into its larger plans.

