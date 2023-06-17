xQc, Renowned Twitch Streamer, Inks Lucrative $70 Million+ Partnership with Competitor Kick

Félix Lengyel, known as xQc, a popular Twitch streamer, has recently inked a lucrative multi-year agreement with Kick, a rival platform to Twitch. According to The New York Times, the contract spans around two years and is valued at $70 million, with potential incentives raising the figure to approximately $100 million.

With an impressive fan base of 11.8 million followers on his Twitch Channel, xQc consistently attracts over ten thousand viewers per stream. He expressed his motivation for the deal, stating, “I’m thrilled about this opportunity to venture into uncharted territories.” He further added, “Over the coming years, I intend to make the most of this platform to explore innovative and original ideas.”

In a captivating announcement video, xQc promises that his Kick channel will maintain his signature style and content.

It’s important to note that xQc’s deal does not exclusively bind him to Kick. According to the Times report, he still intends to stream on Twitch; however, it won’t be as frequent as before signing the contract. Presently, xQc has amassed a following of over 56,000 on his Kick Channel.

Kick is a relatively new streaming platform supported by Australian gambling sites. This deal only adds to the mounting tension between Twitch and its content creators. One of the primary reasons for streamers switching platforms is that Kick takes just 5% of subscription revenue, compared to Twitch’s 50%. However, Kick’s Chief Executive, Ed Craven, mentioned that the company is prepared to operate at a loss.

