Xbox Series X/S Takes Center Stage as Microsoft Shifts Development Focus from Xbox One for First-Party Games

Microsoft’s internal studios have shifted their focus from developing games for Xbox One and are now exclusively creating new titles for the Xbox Series X/S.

This news was shared with Axios by Matt Booty, the chief of Xbox game studios.

Although Microsoft will continue to support Xbox One hardware and games like Minecraft and Sea of Thieves, Xbox One users will also have the option to play Xbox Series X/S titles through cloud gaming.

Currently, Microsoft Game Studios houses 23 game studios, which includes those obtained through the acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021.

The Xbox Series X/S was released in 2020, and when it was announced in 2019, Microsoft stated that its 15 Xbox Game Studios were working on “the largest and most creatively diverse lineup of Xbox exclusive games” in its history. They also mentioned that they did not plan to make games exclusively for the next generation (Gen-9) until at least a year after the launch of Xbox Series X/S.

They have kept this promise almost three years later, but now they are fully committed to developing games for the current generation.

In January 2022, Microsoft ceased manufacturing all Xbox One console variations to concentrate on producing Xbox Series X/S. So, it was only a matter of time before Xbox Studios stopped creating games for Xbox One.

However, this does not mean that third-party developers have abandoned Xbox One completely, so the console still has some life left.