World of Warcraft’s Ambitious “Worldsoul Saga” and the Game’s Next 3 Expansions Revealed

It’s no secret the venerable World of Warcraft has lost some ground in the MMORPG wars in recent years, but it seems like Blizzard is serious about regaining their dominant position. It was recently announced that Warcraft universe co-creator Chris Metzen was returning to lead the next generation of WoW adventures, and today at BlizzCon 2023, he took to the stage to reveal what that will entail.

World of Warcraft “The Worldsoul Saga” is the game’s next big story arc, which aims to be a culmination of everything that’s come before and the beginning of a new era. The story will play out over at least three expansions, all of which were revealed today – The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. Blizzard dropped a new cinematic teaser for the Worldsoul Saga featuring Thrall and Anduin, which is surprisingly dark and serious for something WoW-related. Check it out for yourself, below.

The first of the Worldsoul Saga expansions will be The War Within, which will launch sometime in 2024. Blizzard promises players will descend into the heart of Azeroth itself, exploring various subterranean realms. The new Earthen Dwarves race is also being added, along with “Delves” – smaller challenges designed for 2 to 5 players. Of course, the regular dungeons, raids, and the like will also be returning. You can check out some actual gameplay footage of The War Within, below.

The second Worldsoul Saga expansion will simply be called Midnight, and will see players return to the old world, reunite Azeroth’s divided Elven tribes, and take on a new threat from the Void. Finally, The Last Titan expansion will see you visit the wintery lands of Northrend and witness the return of the Titans. Blizzard is also teasing a conspiracy regarding the Titans that will challenge what you know about them and Azeroth itself. Hmmm! No word on when Midnight or The Last Titan will arrive, but Metzen promised they’d be delivering Worldsoul Saga content more quickly than usual, so perhaps we can expect yearly updates.

In addition to all the regular World of Warcraft new content, it was also revealed WoW Classic: Cataclysm will be coming in the first half of 2024. New WoW Classic live-service-style content, entitled Season of Discovery, also kicks off soon on November 30. So yeah, lots of stuff to keep you WoWheads happy.

World of Warcraft and WoW Classic can be played on PC. As mentioned, The Worldsoul Saga’s first expansion, The War Within, will launch in the latter half of 2024 (pre-orders are open here). What do you think? Excited for WoW’s new direction?