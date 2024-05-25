Women Fight Over Space Inside Delhi Metro, Internet Says ‘Free Entertainment Everyday’

Delhi Metro has become a surprising source of entertainment online. The videos showcasing everything from spontaneous dance routines to heated altercations continue to surface despite several warnings from the authorities. The latest viral sensation is a clip featuring two women passengers engaged in a heated fight inside the metro, sparking widespread attention on social media.

The footage shows two women surrounded by fellow passengers, engaged in physical altercation inside the metro seemingly over the lack of space. Despite attempts by other passengers to mediate, the fight continues unabated. The clash seems to have started due to confined conditions and overcrowding. Even with fellow passengers stepping in to intervene, the two women refuse to back down, escalating the chaos.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ‘Ghar ke Kalesh’, with a caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Ladies Inside Delhi Metro over Push and Shove.”

Since being shared on the internet, the clip has amassed over 370,000 views and ignited a flurry of reactions in the comment section.

One user humourously commented, “Delhi metro has the most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality shows everyday. No one can beat Delhi metro, only passengers get beaten.” Another joked, “What’s happening?? WWE in Delhi metro.”

Adding to the fun, someone quipped, “Delhi Metro with Kalesh back!! Thanks.. We were missing it,” while another declared, “Delhi Metro=Entertainment.”

“Why everyone in Delhi always in a frustrated mood?” one user asked. Another jokingly wrote, “Delhi metro is another kingdom.”

Injecting some humour, one user noted, “@WWE this is called action in Metro,” and another simply noted, “Kaleshi metro back.”

Not long enough, another video of a heated altercation surfaced online, adding to the ongoing saga of metro drama. The video showcased two women in a fiery exchange that quickly went viral.

In the video, one woman, visibly irritated, mocks the other in Hindi, “Looks like it’s her first time in Delhi Metro.” The targeted woman, refusing to stay silent, fires back from behind the camera asking the other woman if the metro belongs to her dad. The argument intensifies, with the first woman retorting, “What will such a woman teach her kids?” The second woman snaps back with, “All that you learned from your father.”