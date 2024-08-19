Woman’s Car Becomes Target Of Paint Balloon Prank, Internet Calls It ‘Vandalism’

Pranks can be a hilarious way to lighten the mood and bond with friends and family. However, not all pranks are harmless and some can have serious consequences. Recently, a woman experienced a dangerous prank when someone threw a paint balloon into her car. She shared the incident on Reddit which led to a discussion among social media users about the safety concerns associated with such pranks.

In a post on Reddit, the woman shared about the prank that occurred while she was waiting at a red light. She described how a paint balloon was thrown through a car window, creating a mess inside her vehicle. “Someone threw a paint balloon through my window at a red light. Was pretty harmless but like why???” she wrote. The post also included pictures of the pink paint splattered across the steering wheel, the car door and on her clothes.

The post, which was shared over two days ago, quickly went viral online, gaining over 6,700 upvotes on Reddit. It sparked a lively debate in the comment section, with users a range of reactions and highlighting the implications of such pranks.

One user pointed out, “Doesnt seem harmless. Cleaning paint, especially on white interior, is a pain. Also if it hits the driver in the face or eyes, that’s not good. Even if they hit the windshield that makes blind zones. I hope they get reported.”

Another user wrote, “It’s not a prank. It’s vandalism.”

Sharing their own frustrating experience, someone wrote, “A group of idiot boys egged my whole car at a stoplight, on a hot day. Wash it for hours. I still found eggshells in the cracks two years later.”

Another comment read, “Pretty rotten thing to do. And probably scary when it happened.”

“I can not help to worry if this is the result of some of the modern influencers that are absolutely terrible human beings. I am genuinely scared for the future,” a person expressed.

Adding to the discussion, an individual commented “Would maybe pass away as harmless if it was a water balloon but a paint balloon definitely is a pain.”

“This is assault. Report it to the police. It could have been a different chemical. And it did cause financial damage to the vehicle in needing to be cleaned. Moreover if the police have multiple reports they can build a pattern to attempt to arrest/prosecute,” someone suggested.