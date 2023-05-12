Will Hard Drives Be Discontinued by 2028? It’s Possible You Can’t Purchase a New One by 2027.

Shawn Rosemarin, VP R&D (Customer Engineering unit) of Pure Storage predicts that no more hard drives will be sold after 2028 (opens in new tab) (so from 2029 onwards). This is due to the rising cost of electricity, which could be the final factor leading to the end of the proliferation of hard disk drives in hyperscalers. It’s also because of the impending arrival of PLC (penta-level cell) technology and the low Terabyte cost for SSD.

It’s worth noting that Pure Storage sells AFA (All Flash Array) storage equipped with its proprietary SSD called DFM (for Direct Flash Array), so the company has a vested interest in encouraging everyone to move beyond hard disk drives.

