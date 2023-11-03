Wild Adventures Releases On PC & Consoles

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cradle Games, jumanji, Jumanji: Wild Adventures

After a few months of waiting, Outright Games has finally released Jumanji: Wild Adventures for both consoles and PC this week.

Indie game developer Cradle Games and publisher Outright Games have officially released Jumanji: Wild Adventures for both PC and consoles today. In case you haven’t seen this one yet, this is a sequel to their first game that came out a few years ago, based on the recent set of films starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. We got the latest trailer for you below as the game is out right now.

“Return to the jungle and beyond in this hilarious and exciting multiplayer adventure to recover The Jewel of Jumanji. This massively leveled-up sequel to Outright Games’ 2019 hit video game, Jumanji: The Video Game, features vast locations, from deep jungles to creepy swamps and explosive volcanoes. Each unlockable area is swarming with formidable bosses, fiendish puzzles, and dangerous enemies, meaning that Jumanji: Wild Adventures is played best with friends and family. No adventure is the same in Jumanji: Wild Adventures; with each new playthrough, bosses, and enemies appear at random on the world map, ensuring an unending level of replayability with a new, dangerous surprise around every corner.”

“Adventurers who dare to take on this mission will be able to play as the iconic characters from the multi-billion dollar film franchise: Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon. Each character has their own unlockable abilities, power-ups, and special items available so players can choose the perfect style to suit their play. There are options to quest alone or work with up to 3 friends in a 4-player local co-op to gather mystical treasures, unlock hidden rooms, and unearth Jumanji collectibles across an uncharted world.”

“We are very excited to launch what we believe is the definitive Jumanji video game and are incredibly thankful to our partners at Sony for helping bring this exciting adventure into the real world,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “The Jumanji movie franchise is one of the most beloved in entertainment and has such a natural connection to video games. It’s been a great privilege to create something authentic and enjoyable for fans of all ages. Our previous title, Jumanji: The Video Game, is one of our biggest successes to date, and we’re so excited that Jumanji: Wild Adventures is now out there in the wild for everyone to enjoy. “

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!