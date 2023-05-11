“Why Ordering Xperia 1 V is a Good Idea: Its Features and Price”

Sony has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 V, which promises to deliver the company’s best phone yet. While the new device’s design bears some similarities to its predecessors, it features a new camera that enhances low-light performance and produces high-resolution images, thanks to a CMOS image sensor that’s around 1.7 times larger than those found in previous Xperia models. The sensor also boosts the phone’s zoom capabilities.
Other camera features include high-performance real-time autofocus, eye-tracking technology and AI depth analysis, which helps ensure that the distance between subjects and the device is always in focus. The Xperia 1 V also has a pro mode that allows users to make precise adjustments and use the phone more like a DSLR camera.
For social media creators, Sony has improved the vlogging experience on the Xperia 1 V by equipping the device with technology that automatically adjusts focus between products and faces during video recording; while a new voice priority mic helps ensure that the user’s voice is always heard, even in noisy environments.
The phone also features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is faster and more efficient than previous models and will help prolong battery life. The 6.5-inch 4K OLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and the device has powerful speakers for an optimal streaming experience. The 5,000mAh battery supports both wireless and fast charging, with Sony stating that a 30-minute charge will provide 50% power.
The Xperia 1 V, which is 5G ready and incorporates Wi-Fi 6 technology, will be launched in late June in black, platinum silver and khaki green. Although the phone comes with a price tag of around £1299, Sony is offering free WH100XM5 headphones – worth over £300 – to anyone pre-ordering the device.
“The possibilities for creation using both photo and video with Xperia 1 V are limitless,” commented Gildas Pelliet, Head of IP&S, Sony Europe. “As our flagship smartphone, it allows for the next level of content creation, viewing experience, gaming performance, battery life and audio capabilities.”
