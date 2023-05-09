Why not create songs with Grimes’ vocals now?

Grimes, also known as artist Claire Boucher, has launched Elf.Tech, a new AI software that allows users to create music using her voice. The software lets users upload recordings of their own voice, which are then transformed with AI to sound like Grimes. The resulting vocals are mixed with other electronically generated beats to create new tracks that sound like Grimes’ original work. However, Grimes is asking for 50% of the royalties that the tracks generate. This move into AI-generated music is not unprecedented; Google’s MusicLM project and Spotify’s DJ feature also use AI to personalize music recommendations.

I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

Users should note that the 50% royalty agreement applies to any successful AI-generated songs featuring her voice. Grimes’ new AI project can be found on the Elf.Tech website, but users should be prepared to pay the fee if their track is successful.

