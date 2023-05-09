Why ‘Citadel’ Season 2 Is Going to California – Revealed!

Prime Video’s Citadel, the new spy series that takes viewers on a global adventure, is set to head to California for Season 2. With the first season already ranking as Prime Video’s second most popular series, the Russo Brothers and Amazon have plans to expand the show into a massive interconnected franchise. They have ordered a second season to extend the story beyond the first six episodes, promising audiences even more adventures. According to the Russo Brothers, the plans for the series include moving the secret organization to the West Coast. Steve Weintraub, from Collider, interviewed the brothers at the world premiere of Citadel in London and asked why they wanted to bring the series to California in the next season.

Citadel follows the members of a secret spy organization after it falls into the hands of an enemy operative. Eight years on, Agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) live separate lives, having lost their memories, only to regain them after their old colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) pays them a visit. The series pits them against seemingly insurmountable odds as they attempt to restore Citadel while bringing down the syndicate which destroyed it. But it’s not just an action-packed series, as it also delves into the characters of Kane and Sinh, as they struggle to balance their past lives with their current ones. Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and Davik Silje also star in the series.