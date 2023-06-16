Home Entertainment Who Emerges Swifter: The Flash or Sonic the Hedgehog?

by
Images via WB and Paramount. Remix by Danny Peterson.

Fans of speedsters in pop culture are currently enjoying the presence of both The Flash and Sonic the Hedgehog in movies. However, the question remains: Who is faster between these two iconic heroes?

The truth is, there is no definitive answer to this question since both characters belong to different universes with distinct rules. For example, Barry Allen gains his powers from the Speed Force, a concept that is not present in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

While it ultimately comes down to personal opinion, we can analyze and compare their abilities to gain some insights.

Abilities and Limitations

Both Sonic and Barry Allen possess incredible speed that allows them to perceive the world in slow-motion. This is evident in movies like Zack Snyder’s Justice League and 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

According to the Sonic the Hedgehog Wiki, Sonic can surpass the speed of sound and, on occasion, reach or come close to the speed of light. There have even been hints that he may have the ability to exceed the speed of light. Barry Allen, on the other hand, has also been known to run at the speed of light.

Sonic has demonstrated his speed by outrunning the gravitational pull of a black hole in Sonic Colors, as well as manipulating the fabric of spacetime to restore a corrupted timeline in Sonic Generations. However, it is important to note that Sonic’s ability to manipulate spacetime has not been explicitly established.

Who Would Win in a Race?

Barry Allen has the unique ability to reverse the flow of time. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Allen enters the Speed Force and reverses time to undo the destruction of the Earth. This time-traveling ability is further explored in the feature film The Flash starring Ezra Miller. Additionally, Barry can travel to different dimensions, giving him an advantage over Sonic in terms of versatility.

In my subjective opinion, Flash’s ability to reverse time indicates that his speed is likely superior to Sonic’s. However, it has been suggested that Sonic’s full-speed potential has not been fully showcased in the games yet, so he could potentially give Flash a run for his money. After all, Sonic is often referred to as “the fastest thing alive,” so it would certainly be an intense and close competition if they were to race.

Danny Peterson

Danny Peterson is an entertainment news writer for WGTC. He has covered various topics including housing, homelessness, the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Oregon wildfires, and racial justice protests. Originally from Juneau, Alaska, Danny holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Alaska Southeast and a Master's in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Oregon. He has written for The Portland Observer, worked as a digital enterprise reporter at KOIN 6 News, and co-produced the award-winning documentary 'Escape from Eagle Creek.'

