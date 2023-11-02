While ‘Things Are Good’ Between Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly, Where Does The Couple Stand On Their Engagement Status?

Famous couples have always fascinated the public, and there are a number of notable pairs who are constantly making headlines. Chief among them are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly , who are known for the unconventional ways they show affection for each other. But the pair also had some struggles over the last year. And while “things are good” between Fox and MGK, where does the couple stand on their engagement status?

While the A-list couple was head over heels in love, things started going awry over Super Bowl Weekend, where Megan Fox deleted their photos together on social media. The rumor was that he was caught cheating, and the pair have spent months working on their relationship. Still, fans are wondering if Fox and MGK are still getting married . A new report by ET claims that they still want to tie the knot, with an anonymous insider close to the couple quoted by saying:

Megan and MGK are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good. They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married.

Well, there you have it. It looks like things are on the upswing for the famous pair. What’s more, Fox and MGK are allegedly still planning on getting married sometime in the future. We’ll just have to patiently wait for updates about when the pair will finally walk down the aisle.

It certainly sounds like the two celebrities have been putting in the work to repair whatever went wrong with their relationship. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly been going through extensive therapy , which makes a ton of sense. Relationships can be hard, especially when you’re in the public eye and making countless headlines when things go wrong.

Exactly what went wrong between the couple is unclear, but the most popular rumor is that there was an infidelity issue. While Fox shut down rumors about him having an affair with a fellow musician, clearly something big happened. But the pair is still together, and are seemingly planning on getting married as planned. Although the timeline of their nuptials is currently unclear.

Of course, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly isn’t the only reason the Jennifer’s Body actress has been making headlines lately. Fox recently got herself in hot water with members of SAG-AFTRA , after breaking the rules and dressing up as a Kill Bill character from Halloween. Union members were told not to dress up as characters from struck companies, but that’s exactly what she did. What’s more, she even tagged SAG-AFTRA in her Instagram post.