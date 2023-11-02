Home Entertainment While ‘Things Are Good’ Between Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly, Where Does The Couple Stand On Their Engagement Status?

Famous couples have always fascinated the public, and there are a number of notable pairs who are constantly making headlines. Chief among them are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who are known for the unconventional ways they show affection for each other. But the pair also had some struggles over the last year. And while “things are good” between Fox and MGK, where does the couple stand on their engagement status?

While the A-list couple was head over heels in love, things started going awry over Super Bowl Weekend, where Megan Fox deleted their photos together on social media. The rumor was that he was caught cheating, and the pair have spent months working on their relationship. Still, fans are wondering if Fox and MGK are still getting married. A new report by ET claims that they still want to tie the knot, with an anonymous insider close to the couple quoted by saying:

Megan and MGK are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good. They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married.

